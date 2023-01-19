Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row

Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant (12) goes up for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant (12) goes up for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)(Karen Pulfer Focht | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night.

Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Garland’s 3-point try at the buzzer.

“(Adams) has been doing what he’s been doing all season . . . manning the boards,” Morant said. “He got us the win.”

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 24 points, Caris LeVert had 23, and Evan Mobley added 18 points and 15 rebounds. Cleveland played without scoring leader Donovan Mitchell because of a strained left groin.

Memphis (31-13) tied the franchise record set last season during roughly the same time of year (Dec. 26, 2021, to Jan. 13, 2022). The Grizzlies also scored 115 points or more points for the 11th straight game.

The Grizzlies led by seven at the half, but the Cavaliers remained close throughout the third quarter and grabbed the lead, at 91-89, in the closing seconds on a 3-pointer by Lamar Stevens.

In the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies built a quick six-point lead after a 3-pointer from Bane, but the Cavs responded with a 9-0 run. It remained close throughout the game’s final seven minutes.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Golden State on Friday night.

Grizzlies: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Denton, 40
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
Wreckage from a small place appears on a field off of CR 462 Tuesday afternoon outside Yoakum.
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
Wesley Caldwell, 22, is charged with aggravated assault following an incident at The Links at...
Suspect accused of cracking man’s skull with golf club appears in court; family, NAACP continue to seek justice

Latest News

Memphis guard Kendric Davis plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college basketball game...
Memphis Tiger Kendric Davis named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week
Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava gets the nod as top recruit
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges in the...
Grizzlies beat Suns 136-106, extend winning streak to 10
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping