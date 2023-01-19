Funeral arrangements announced for Germantown executive pastor killed in Texas plane crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for the executive pastor of Harvest Church in Germantown following Tuesday’s fatal plane crash near Yoakum, Texas.

Executive Pastor Bill Garner was among four killed in the crash.

Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan is the sole survivor. At last check, he is recovering at a Texas hospital.

A visitation will be held for Garner on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the Harvest Church worship center, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m.

Instead of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Harvest Church.

