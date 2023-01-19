Toy Truck Drive
Fire chief convicted of third degree assault

A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a physical altercation with his neighbors.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper was seen getting into a physical altercation on his front lawn with his neighbors back in October.

Kemper was charged Sunday, Oct. 23, for the incident with third-degree assault, and his wife was charged with third-degree battery, non-domestic.

On Friday, Nov. 11, Kemper was reinstated as Trumann fire chief following an investigation over a video where he could be seen getting into a fight on his front lawn with his neighbors.

Kemper was convicted Wednesday, Jan. 18, and given a $245 fine.

