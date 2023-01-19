Dry air returns for the rest of the work week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fair and cooler weather will prevail today, following last night’s cold front. It will also be breezy with a West wind at 15 to 20 MPH. Our next chance for rain will arrive this weekend. Temperatures will remain seasonable throughout the extended forecast.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and windy with a West wind at 15 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs near 50, and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers late in the day and evening along with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

