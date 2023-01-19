Toy Truck Drive
Civil rights attorney to view MPD body camera video in Tyre Nichols case

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says he will be reviewing body cam footage next week in the case of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died from injuries sustained during a Memphis police traffic stop on Jan. 7.

During an emotional sit-down, a day after burying their youngest son, the family says they’re facing their new reality.

“I never thought in a million years that I would be burying my son, our son,” said Ravaughn Wells, Nichols’ mother.

READ MORE — Tyre Nichols: No body cam footage will be released until investigation completed

The family is also preparing themselves to watch the highly awaited MPD body cam footage of what exactly played out when a traffic stop led to two “confrontations” between Nichols and officers on the scene.

Tyre Nichols family gathers at the National Civil Rights Museum to demand answers after he died...
Nichols’ stepfather says they’re not seeking answers and accountability, but change.

“I hope that from the death of my son, there will be some reform in the police department to where they stop killing these innocent kids on the streets. It’s unacceptable,” said Rodney Wells.

National civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who joined Nichols’ family’s fight, says swift justice is crucial.

READ MORE — FBI, Dept. of Justice launch civil rights investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death

“That’s why our firm, along with Kareem and attorney Antonio Romanucci, we’re going to have an independent medical examiner conduct an autopsy,” Crump said.

With the world hashtagging Justice for Brionna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and others, Crump hopes the world also stands in solidarity for Nichols as well.

Meanwhile, Nichols’ parents are bracing for what they will see in the video.

“At the end of the day, I don’t care what anyone says about my son. All his game is going to outshine everything,” said Wells.

