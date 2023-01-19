Toy Truck Drive
Chilly and dry to end the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Breezy and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s by sunset with a mostly clear sky.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds will drop to around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and a northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s Friday night.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy early with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the mid 50s. A few showers will move in Saturday evening into Saturday night with lows around 40. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance a few showers in the morning with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be partly cloudy Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds and showers will return Tuesday into Wednesday morning with highs in the 40s to around 50. It will be colder by late week with highs in the 40s and lows around 30.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

