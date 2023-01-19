Bluff City Life: Tues., 17 January
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
The Legacy Of Sam Phillips Recording Studio
Halley Phillips | Vice President of Sam Phillips Recording Service
Jerry Phillips | President of Sam Phillips Recording Service
Andy’s Adventure: The Origins Of Coffee Around The Globe
Dr. Bean’s Coffee & Tea Emporium
The Process Of Becoming A Self-Published Author
Alexa Christian | Author of “A Black Girl To All Black Girls Poems & Monologues Vol. 1″ | alexachristian.com
The ABC’s Of Growing A Healthy Baby
Daneille Tate, MD, MBA, FACOG | Maternal-Fetal Medicine Physician
Kerri Brackney, MD, FACOG | Maternal-Fetal Medicine Physician
Sponsored by A Step Ahead Foundation
5 Star Stories: How Black Seeds Urban Farms Grew From A Garden
Click to watch 5 Star Stories here
The Legacy Of Stax Museum In Soulsville, U.S.A.
Jeff Kollath | Executive Director at Stax Museum Of American Soul Music
Stax Museum’s & Sam Phillips’ Legacy Partnership
Scott Bomar | General Manager at Sam Phillips Recording Service
Jeff Kollath | Executive Director at Stax Museum Of American Soul Music
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
