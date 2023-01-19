Toy Truck Drive
Bluff City Life: Tues., 17 January

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Legacy Of Sam Phillips Recording Studio

Halley Phillips | Vice President of Sam Phillips Recording Service

Jerry Phillips | President of Sam Phillips Recording Service

Andy’s Adventure: The Origins Of Coffee Around The Globe

Dr. Bean’s Coffee & Tea Emporium

The Process Of Becoming A Self-Published Author

Alexa Christian | Author of “A Black Girl To All Black Girls Poems & Monologues Vol. 1″ | alexachristian.com

The ABC’s Of Growing A Healthy Baby

Daneille Tate, MD, MBA, FACOG | Maternal-Fetal Medicine Physician

Kerri Brackney, MD, FACOG | Maternal-Fetal Medicine Physician

5 Star Stories: How Black Seeds Urban Farms Grew From A Garden

Click to watch 5 Star Stories here

The Legacy Of Stax Museum In Soulsville, U.S.A.

Jeff Kollath | Executive Director at Stax Museum Of American Soul Music

Stax Museum’s & Sam Phillips’ Legacy Partnership

Scott Bomar | General Manager at Sam Phillips Recording Service

Jeff Kollath | Executive Director at Stax Museum Of American Soul Music

