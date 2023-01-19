Bluff City Life: Tues., 10 January
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Bluff City Vibes: How D’Monet Began Her Music Career
Launch A Successful Business & Live The Dream
Alexandra Nolan | Author of “The Unconventional Entrepreneur”
Bluff City Life Feature: What It Takes To Be In Memphis Armored Fight Club
Providing $6.9 Million Of Dentistry Since 2016 pt. 1
Dr. Stueart Hudsmith | Clinical Director at Mid-South Mission of Mercy
Delaney Williams | Executive Director at Mid-South Mission of Mercy
Providing $6.9 Million Of Dentistry Since 2016 pt. 2
Dr. Stueart Hudsmith | Clinical Director at Mid-South Mission of Mercy
Delaney Williams | Executive Director at Mid-South Mission of Mercy
Bluff City Life Feature: Head-To-Toe Service At A Local Spa & Salon
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.