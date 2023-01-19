Bluff City Life: Tues., 10 January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Vibes: How D’Monet Began Her Music Career

D’Monet

Launch A Successful Business & Live The Dream

Alexandra Nolan | Author of “The Unconventional Entrepreneur”

Bluff City Life Feature: What It Takes To Be In Memphis Armored Fight Club

Memphis Armored Fight Club

Providing $6.9 Million Of Dentistry Since 2016 pt. 1

Dr. Stueart Hudsmith | Clinical Director at Mid-South Mission of Mercy

Delaney Williams | Executive Director at Mid-South Mission of Mercy

Providing $6.9 Million Of Dentistry Since 2016 pt. 2

Dr. Stueart Hudsmith | Clinical Director at Mid-South Mission of Mercy

Delaney Williams | Executive Director at Mid-South Mission of Mercy

Smart Spending Habits

Bluff City Life Feature: Head-To-Toe Service At A Local Spa & Salon

Gould’s Salon Spa

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

