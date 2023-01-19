Bluff City Life: Thu., 12 January
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Breaking The Cycles Of Unemployment
Steven Nash | Executive Director & Founder at Advance Memphis
Writeous Soul | Poet, Event Coordinator, & Teaching Artist | IG: @writeousgreetings
Franceschi | Recording Artist & President of Young Content Creators | IG: @iamfranceschi
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, pt. 1
Reggie Crenshaw | President & CEO at Leadership Memphis & Volunteer Memphis
Legendary Guitarist Headed To The Mid-South
Tommy Emmanuel | tommyemmanuel.com
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, pt. 2
Reggie Crenshaw | President & CEO at Leadership Memphis & Volunteer Memphis
Connecting Communities Through The Arts
Marcy Stagner | Local Artist & Director of Strategic Partnerships & Opportunities at Church Health | marcystagner.com
Celebrating Women Igniting Change In The 901
Amecia Childs | Event Administrator with Accolades Gala
