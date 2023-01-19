Bluff City Life: Thu., 12 January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Breaking The Cycles Of Unemployment

Steven Nash | Executive Director & Founder at Advance Memphis

Honoring MLK Through Poetry

Writeous Soul | Poet, Event Coordinator, & Teaching Artist | IG: @writeousgreetings

Franceschi | Recording Artist & President of Young Content Creators | IG: @iamfranceschi

Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, pt. 1

Reggie Crenshaw | President & CEO at Leadership Memphis & Volunteer Memphis

Sponsored by Leadership Memphis

Legendary Guitarist Headed To The Mid-South

Tommy Emmanuel | tommyemmanuel.com

Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, pt. 2

Reggie Crenshaw | President & CEO at Leadership Memphis & Volunteer Memphis

Sponsored by Leadership Memphis

Connecting Communities Through The Arts

Marcy Stagner | Local Artist & Director of Strategic Partnerships & Opportunities at Church Health | marcystagner.com

Celebrating Women Igniting Change In The 901

Amecia Childs | Event Administrator with Accolades Gala

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.