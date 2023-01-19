Bluff City Life Special: Gathering for the Holidays
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in the special airing on Sunday, 25 December:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in the Christmas and Hanukkah show:
Blue Bell’s Christmas Ice Cream Flavors
Have a little fun scoop-by-scoop, enjoying a few festive ice cream flavors
Signing Santa unveils the secrets of the Christmas Tree, & where the tradition began with this special story.
Healthy Holiday Dishes to Satisfy Everyone
Indulge in the happiness of the holidays with a simple bake & share recipe!
Catch with Cooking Matters for classes and healthy recipes!
Kirk Franklin’s Little Drummer Boy
Hear this Christmas tune with a jazzy & soulful twist from Grammy Award winning musician, Kirk Whalum!
Zoo Lights’ Enchanting Displays
Closer than a star, explore the lights & festive displays in our walking adventure!
From zoo lights to the festival of lights! Embrace the beauty of the season by understanding the heart of Hanukkah!
Latkes, donuts, & gelt galore! The many festive foods to enjoy this Hanukkah!
Providing More than A Meal in 38126
Love backed by action. Why volunteers are passionate about feeding the hungry.
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
