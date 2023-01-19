Bluff City Life Special: Gathering for the Holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in the Christmas and Hanukkah show:

Blue Bell’s Christmas Ice Cream Flavors

Have a little fun scoop-by-scoop, enjoying a few festive ice cream flavors

Storytime with Signing Santa

Signing Santa unveils the secrets of the Christmas Tree, & where the tradition began with this special story.

Healthy Holiday Dishes to Satisfy Everyone

Indulge in the happiness of the holidays with a simple bake & share recipe!

Catch with Cooking Matters for classes and healthy recipes!

Kirk Franklin’s Little Drummer Boy

Hear this Christmas tune with a jazzy & soulful twist from Grammy Award winning musician, Kirk Whalum!

Zoo Lights’ Enchanting Displays

Closer than a star, explore the lights & festive displays in our walking adventure!

The Heart of Hanukkah

From zoo lights to the festival of lights! Embrace the beauty of the season by understanding the heart of Hanukkah!

The Festive Foods of Hanukkah

Latkes, donuts, & gelt galore! The many festive foods to enjoy this Hanukkah!

Providing More than A Meal in 38126

Love backed by action. Why volunteers are passionate about feeding the hungry.

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

