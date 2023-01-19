Bluff City Life: Mon., 09 January
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Here's what's in today's show:
January Events At Crosstown Theatre
Jesse Davis | Communications Manager at Crosstown Arts
Bluff City Life Feature: Behind the Curtain At Orpheum Theatre
5 Star Stories: Behind-The-Scenes With The Peabody Hotel Duckmaster
The Power Of Partnership In Film pt. 1
Marie Pizano | Owner of MVP3 Entertainment Media Group
Black History Series: Films, Panels, & Awards pt. 2
Tiffany Turnage | Deputy Administrator at South Memphis Alliance
