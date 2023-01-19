Bluff City Life: Mon., 02 January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Breaking Socioeconomic Barriers Wellness

Shawandra Ford | Owner of Brwnskn Yoga

Women’s Health In Focus At West Cancer Center

Sponsored by West Cancer Center

Bluff City Vibes: Nick Black Band

Nick Black Band

Bluff City Vibes: “Grenadine” by Nick Black Band

Nick Black Band

How To Engage In The Superintendent Search

Rev. Althea Greene | Board Chair at Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Andy’s Adventure: One-On-One With A Chiropractor

Sponsored by The Joint Chiropractic

Andy’s Adventure: Let’s Get Crackin’ With The Joint Chiropractic

Sponsored by The Joint Chiropractic

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.