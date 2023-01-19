Bluff City Life: Mon., 02 January
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Breaking Socioeconomic Barriers Wellness
Shawandra Ford | Owner of Brwnskn Yoga
Women’s Health In Focus At West Cancer Center
Sponsored by West Cancer Center
Bluff City Vibes: Nick Black Band
Bluff City Vibes: “Grenadine” by Nick Black Band
How To Engage In The Superintendent Search
Rev. Althea Greene | Board Chair at Memphis-Shelby County Schools
Andy’s Adventure: One-On-One With A Chiropractor
Sponsored by The Joint Chiropractic
Andy’s Adventure: Let’s Get Crackin’ With The Joint Chiropractic
Sponsored by The Joint Chiropractic
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.