Bluff City Life: MLK Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Dr. King’s Birthday Celebration

Dr. Noelle Trent | Director of Interpretation, Collections, & Education at the National Civil Rights Museum

Layering Meaning Within Abstract Painting

Dimitri Stevens | Mulitmedia Artist | IG: @dimitristevens

Care Like King For MLK Days Of Service, pt. 1

Rose Flenorl | Global Citizenship Manager of FedEx

Rene Bustamante | Staff Vice President of FedEx

Addressing Disparities In Teaching Tech To Youth pt. 1

Meka Egwuekwe | Founder & Executive Director of CodeCrew

Making Code Accessible For All Ages pt. 2

Storm O’Bryant | Student at CodeCrew Code School

Meka Egwuekwe | Founder & Executive Director of CodeCrew

Serving Southern Hospitality In The 901

Charles Govan | Award-Winning Bartender at Hyatt Centric Beale Street

Care Like King For MLK Days Of Service, pt. 2

Dr. Gina Williams | Associate Medical Director at UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.