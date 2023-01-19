Bluff City Life: MLK Day
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here's what's in today's show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Dr. King’s Birthday Celebration
Dr. Noelle Trent | Director of Interpretation, Collections, & Education at the National Civil Rights Museum
Layering Meaning Within Abstract Painting
Dimitri Stevens | Mulitmedia Artist | IG: @dimitristevens
Care Like King For MLK Days Of Service, pt. 1
Rose Flenorl | Global Citizenship Manager of FedEx
Rene Bustamante | Staff Vice President of FedEx
Addressing Disparities In Teaching Tech To Youth pt. 1
Meka Egwuekwe | Founder & Executive Director of CodeCrew
Making Code Accessible For All Ages pt. 2
Storm O’Bryant | Student at CodeCrew Code School
Meka Egwuekwe | Founder & Executive Director of CodeCrew
Serving Southern Hospitality In The 901
Charles Govan | Award-Winning Bartender at Hyatt Centric Beale Street
Care Like King For MLK Days Of Service, pt. 2
Dr. Gina Williams | Associate Medical Director at UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee
