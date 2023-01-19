Bluff City Life: Friday, 30 December pt. 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Creating A Fun Shrimp Bruschetta Appetizer

Logan Guleff | Season 2 Winner MasterChef Junior | IG: @logan.jr.chef

Bluff City Life Feature: Aerial & Circus Arts In Memphis

A Chef’s Story: Becoming A Teen Inspiration

Logan Guleff | Season 2 Winner MasterChef Junior | IG: @logan.jr.chef

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.