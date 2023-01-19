Bluff City Life: Fri., 13 January
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Showcasing The Variety Amongst Memphis Artists, pt. 1
Jamond Bullock | Owner of AlivePaint | IG: @alivepaint
Showcasing The Variety Amongst Memphis Artists, Part 2
Brittney Boyd Bullock | Visual Artist, Textile Designer, & Leathersmith | IG: @brittney.boyd.bullock
Why Chick-Fil-A Celebrates Community Champions
Brandon Paulson | Owner & Operator of Chick-Fil-A Getwell & Olive Branch
Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A Mid-South
Michael Granieri, M.D. | The Conrad Pearson Clinic
Sponsored by Boston Scientific
Showcasing The Variety Amongst Memphis Artists, pt. 3
Joseph Boyd | Owner, Artist, & Painter of Flight Of Fancy The Gallery
Creating A Better Future For Children
Gwendolyn Woods | VP of Operations at the Boys & Girls Of Greater Memphis
Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A Mid-South
Showcasing The Variety Amongst Memphis Artists, pt. 4
Joseph Boyd | Owner, Artist, & Painter of Flight Of Fancy The Gallery
$200K To Boys & Girls Club Of Greater Memphis
Gwendolyn Woods | VP of Operations at the Boys & Girls Of Greater Memphis
Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A Mid-South
