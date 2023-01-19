Bluff City Life: Fri., 13 January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Showcasing The Variety Amongst Memphis Artists, pt. 1

Jamond Bullock | Owner of AlivePaint | IG: @alivepaint

Showcasing The Variety Amongst Memphis Artists, Part 2

Brittney Boyd Bullock | Visual Artist, Textile Designer, & Leathersmith | IG: @brittney.boyd.bullock

Why Chick-Fil-A Celebrates Community Champions

Brandon Paulson | Owner & Operator of Chick-Fil-A Getwell & Olive Branch

Understanding Men’s Health

Michael Granieri, M.D. | The Conrad Pearson Clinic

Showcasing The Variety Amongst Memphis Artists, pt. 3

Joseph Boyd | Owner, Artist, & Painter of Flight Of Fancy The Gallery

Creating A Better Future For Children

Gwendolyn Woods | VP of Operations at the Boys & Girls Of Greater Memphis

Showcasing The Variety Amongst Memphis Artists, pt. 4

$200K To Boys & Girls Club Of Greater Memphis

