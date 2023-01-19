Toy Truck Drive
Bluff City Life: Fri., 13 January

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Showcasing The Variety Amongst Memphis Artists, pt. 1

Jamond Bullock | Owner of AlivePaint | IG: @alivepaint

Showcasing The Variety Amongst Memphis Artists, Part 2

Brittney Boyd Bullock | Visual Artist, Textile Designer, & Leathersmith | IG: @brittney.boyd.bullock

Why Chick-Fil-A Celebrates Community Champions

Brandon Paulson | Owner & Operator of Chick-Fil-A Getwell & Olive Branch

Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A Mid-South

Understanding Men’s Health

Michael Granieri, M.D. | The Conrad Pearson Clinic

Sponsored by Boston Scientific

Showcasing The Variety Amongst Memphis Artists, pt. 3

Joseph Boyd | Owner, Artist, & Painter of Flight Of Fancy The Gallery

Creating A Better Future For Children

Gwendolyn Woods | VP of Operations at the Boys & Girls Of Greater Memphis

Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A Mid-South

Showcasing The Variety Amongst Memphis Artists, pt. 4

Jamond Bullock | Owner of AlivePaint | IG: @alivepaint

Brittney Boyd Bullock | Visual Artist, Textile Designer, & Leathersmith | IG: @brittney.boyd.bullock

Joseph Boyd | Owner, Artist, & Painter of Flight Of Fancy The Gallery

$200K To Boys & Girls Club Of Greater Memphis

Brandon Paulson | Owner & Operator of Chick-Fil-A Getwell & Olive Branch

Gwendolyn Woods | VP of Operations at the Boys & Girls Of Greater Memphis

Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A Mid-South

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

