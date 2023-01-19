Bluff City Life: Fri., 06 January
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Overcoming A Massive Stroke At Age 37 pt. 1
Myrtle Russell | Mother & Caregiver to Mia
Mia Russell | Survivor of a massive stroke at 37 years old
Overcoming A Massive Stroke At Age 37 pt. 2
Myrtle Russell | Mother & Caregiver to Mia
Mia Russell | Survivor of a massive stroke at 37 years old
5 Star Stories: The Symphony Of Memphis’ Musical Heritage
Click to watch 5 Star Stories here
The Sanctuary On The Square Music Series pt. 1
Jeannie Jones | Producer of the Chamber Music Series at the Sanctuary on the Square
Blaine Tooley | Executive Director of Operations at Collierville United Methodist Church
Celebrating 30 Years Of The Memphis Brass Quintet pt. 2
David Spencer | Founder of the University of Memphis Brass Quintet
Helping Teens Prepare For Their Future Careers pt. 1
Ken Moody | Director of Opportunity R3 Program
How It Works: Preparing Teens For Their Future pt. 2
Renorise McAllister | Student Participant in the Opportunity R3 Program
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.