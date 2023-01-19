Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Blues Tent to move to Beale Street, will be free during Memphis in May

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The iconic Blues Tent, a longtime mainstay at the Beale Street Music Festival, is on the move for 2023.

In its stead will be the Blues Stage on Beale. It will be placed in Handy Park on Beale Street and will be open to the public for free.

The move comes months after it was announced the festival will be forced to downsize to a “modified event site” due to ongoing construction at Tom Lee Park, where the festival will return in 2023.

Memphis In May CEO Jim Holt announced in May that the festival reported record losses in 2022, something he mainly attributed to the events being held at Liberty Park, the former fairgrounds, in Midtown.

Tom Lee Park will still house three main stages with the Blues Tent moving.

“Blues music is a beloved part of our city’s heritage and just like the blues, the Beale Street Music Festival was born on Beale Street,” Holt said. “We are excited for the opportunity to present our powerhouse blues lineup where it all began on historic Beale Street and make it accessible to the local community as part of the festival program.”

Festival ticket holders will have a reserved section seating at the Blues Stage on Beale. Tickets for Beale Street Music Festival are on sale now.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Denton, 40
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Tyrone Hayes, 60, was carjacked in the parking lot of a St. Louis daycare center. He had to beg...
Grandfather begs carjacker not to drive off with baby
Wreckage from a small place appears on a field off of CR 462 Tuesday afternoon outside Yoakum.
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Dianne Williams
Woman accused of assaulting blind husband over Grizzlies game
The Arkansas Department of Health is urging anglers not to eat certain fish from two lakes.
Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish
Man charged after Bartlett officer hit by stolen vehicle
Man charged after Bartlett officer hit by stolen vehicle