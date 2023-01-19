Toy Truck Drive
Arkansas proposed bill seeks to restrict public and charter school bathrooms

Arkansas House Bill 1156 aims to restrict charter and public-school bathrooms by requiring a...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Another bill has joined the pile of hot topics in the 2023 Legislative Session including, labeling Drag as “adult entertainment” or requiring an ID to watch porn.

Arkansas House Bill 1156 aims to restrict charter and public-school bathrooms by requiring a label of either “male” or “female”. This would also affect locker rooms, showers, and living quarters for school overnight trips.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Mary Bentley and is set to be examined on Jan. 19.

