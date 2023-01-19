1 dead and 1 injured in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured.

Arkansas State Police reported that the crash took place at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

According to the fatal crash report, Henley Dolmon, 41 of Cordova was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling southbound in the northbound lane while a 2022 Mack Truck driven by Cliff Campbell, 51, of Memphis, was traveling northbound. The Mercedes Benz struck the front of the Truck killing Dolmon.

Campbell was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital with injuries.

The ASP reports states that the weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

