Your First Alert to the threat of strong to severe storms Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow bringing rain and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather over the entire Action News 5 coverage area. Heavy rain is the greatest threat for most communities, but damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Rainfall will average three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half with higher amounts possible in some areas.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight along with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and Thunderstorms with a gusty South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and high temperatures near 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain ending and clouds clearing after midnight with a breezy West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the upper 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day along with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

