Tornado watch issued for much of Mid-South

Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch(Pixabay / CC0 1.0)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tornado watch is in effect for a large swath of the Mid-South.

The watch is set to last until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The counties impacted by the tornado watch
The counties impacted by the tornado watch(Action News 5)

The following Mid-South counties are impacted:

Tennessee:

  • Fayette
  • Tipton
  • Hardeman
  • Shelby
  • Haywood

Mississippi:

  • Tunica
  • Lafayette
  • DeSoto
  • Quitman
  • Coahoma
  • Tate
  • Panola
  • Benton

Arkansas:

  • Lee
  • Crittenden
  • Phillips
  • St. Francis

Download the Action News 5 First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date with the latest warnings.

