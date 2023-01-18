Tornado watch issued for much of Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tornado watch is in effect for a large swath of the Mid-South.

The watch is set to last until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The following Mid-South counties are impacted:

Tennessee:

Fayette

Tipton

Hardeman

Shelby

Haywood

Mississippi:

Tunica

Lafayette

DeSoto

Quitman

Coahoma

Tate

Panola

Benton

Arkansas:

Lee

Crittenden

Phillips

St. Francis

