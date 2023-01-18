Tornado watch issued for much of Mid-South
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tornado watch is in effect for a large swath of the Mid-South.
The watch is set to last until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The following Mid-South counties are impacted:
Tennessee:
- Fayette
- Tipton
- Hardeman
- Shelby
- Haywood
Mississippi:
- Tunica
- Lafayette
- DeSoto
- Quitman
- Coahoma
- Tate
- Panola
- Benton
Arkansas:
- Lee
- Crittenden
- Phillips
- St. Francis
