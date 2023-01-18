Tennessee TSA officers set records for firearm detection at security checkpoints in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Tennessee airports discovered a total of 366 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022, an increase of nearly 30% over the 2021 statewide total.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) led the state with 213 guns found, the fourth-highest total nationwide. Memphis International Airport (MEM) followed with 83 guns found.

Overall, every airport in the state posted all-time highs for TSA checkpoint firearm detections last year.

Here is a breakdown of TSA firearm discoveries for the past five years at Tennessee airports:

Airport (Code) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Nashville International Airport (BNA) 86 97 94 163 213 Memphis International Airport (MEM) 47 46 48 67 83 McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) 16 26 7 21 32 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) 9 9 11 24 30 Tri-Cities Regional Airport (TRI) 4 3 2 8 8 Tennessee total: 162 181 162 283 366 National total: 4,239 4,432 3,257 5,972 6,542

In 2022, TSA screened approximately 761 million passengers and crew at airports nationwide. That figure represents a nearly 30 percent increase over the approximately 585 million screened in 2021.

Statewide in 2022, TSA screened approximately 13.77 million departing travelers at Tennessee airports, almost 29 percent more than the 2021 total.

Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 116,294 passengers screened. In Tennessee, the rate was more than triple the national rate—with one firearm discovered for every 37,646 passengers screened.

The top 10 airports for TSA checkpoint firearm detections in 2022 include:

Rank Airport (Code) Total 1 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) 448 2 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) 385 3 Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) 298 4 Nashville International Airport (BNA) 213 5 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) 196 6 Orlando International Airport (MCO) 162 7 Denver International Airport (DEN) 156 8 Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS 150 9 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) 134 10 Tampa International Airport (TPA) 131

When a TSA officer sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler. What happens to the firearm and the traveler is up to the discretion of the airport law enforcement agency.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of nearly $15,000 per violation.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage.

