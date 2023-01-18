Remembering KARK reporter, Haven Hughes
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Sadness fills the newsroom for our content-sharing partners at KARK 4. A reporter, Haven Hughes lost her life in a tragic traffic accident Monday, Jan. 17.
Hughes was a passenger on a motorcycle during a collision. The accident is under investigation.
To learn more about Haven Hughes and see all the good she did for KARK 4 click here.
Region 8 news offers our condolences to KARK 4.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.