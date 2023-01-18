Toy Truck Drive
Proposed Arkansas law requires ID to watch pornography online

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill was filed Tuesday, Jan. 17 that would require an ID to prove a viewer is over the age of 18 before they can be on a website that offers pornography.

Senate Bill 66 is sponsored by Sen. Tyler Dees and Sen. Jim Perry who say the bill is to protect minors from the “distribution of harmful material.”

The bill claims that pornography is creating a “public health crisis” and leads to the hyper-sexualization of minors. The bill also states that once age is confirmed, the information is private.

According to our content-sharing partner, the language of this bill is similar to a recently passed law in Louisiana. Act 440 became law on Jan. 1.

