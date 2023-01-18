Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Possible charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting expected to be announced Thursday

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Authorities in New Mexico plan to announce Thursday whether criminal charges will be filed in the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot in October 2021 during a rehearsal for a scene in the movie, which was being filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the Western film when the shot fired.

Director Joel Souza was also hurt in the incident.

The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office said it will email a statement Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreckage from a small place appears on a field off of CR 462 Tuesday afternoon outside Yoakum.
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash
Stacie Denton, 40
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Latest News

Prosecutors asked the court to keep Solomon Peña in custody.
Prosecutors: New Mexico candidate is a danger to community
Prosecutors asked the court to keep Solomon Peña in custody.
GOP candidate makes 1st court appearance
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Tyre Nichols
FBI, Dept. of Justice launch civil rights investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death