Participants of St. Francis blood drive to be entered in drawing for Super Bowl tickets

Saint Francis Hospital will host a blood drive on Jan. 18. The drive is by appointment only.
Saint Francis Hospital will host a blood drive on Jan. 18. The drive is by appointment only.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis Hospital will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m in which all participants will be entered in a drawing for two tickets to the 2023 Super Bowl game.

Tickets to the Feb. 12 game start at $6,000 on Ticketmaster.

Those interested can make an appointment here.

