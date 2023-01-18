Participants of St. Francis blood drive to be entered in drawing for Super Bowl tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis Hospital will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m in which all participants will be entered in a drawing for two tickets to the 2023 Super Bowl game.

Tickets to the Feb. 12 game start at $6,000 on Ticketmaster.

Those interested can make an appointment here.

