MPD investigates after 1 dead, 2 injured in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a call on Hillmount Avenue on Wednesday.

According to police, one 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene in Berclair.

A 50-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were taken to Baptist East in noncritical condition.

The cause of death is unknown.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

