MPD investigates after 1 dead, 2 injured in Berclair

MPD investigates: 1 dead 2 injured in Berclair(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a call on Hillmount Avenue on Wednesday.

According to police, one 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene in Berclair.

A 50-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were taken to Baptist East in noncritical condition.

The cause of death is unknown.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

