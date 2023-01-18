Toy Truck Drive
MPD: 4 suspects wanted in carjacking on The Highland Strip

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects are wanted in a carjacking that took place on Highland Street on Jan. 1, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a carjacking at The Highland Strip located at 521 South Highland Street.

The victim told officers that four men armed with handguns approached him and his friend as they got inside their vehicle, according to police.

Police say the suspects hit the passenger-side victim over the head with a gun and demanded both the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.

After the victims exited the vehicle, the suspects drove away in the victim’s white 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to police.

The victim’s vehicle was later recovered.

Surveillance video from the Bickford Apartments shows the suspects leaving the Chevrolet Tahoe later the same day.

Police say the suspects are described as men between the ages of 18 to 21 years old.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

