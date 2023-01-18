MPD: 3 suspects wanted for car break-in, shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a vehicle that led to a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:45 a..m. on Jordan Drive.

Police say officers were told by the victim that three individuals were breaking into his niece’s vehicle when he arrived home.

The victim then honked his horn at one of the suspects breaking into the car and the suspects fired shots at him.

The victim took cover behind his vehicle, which was struck five times, according to police.

The surveillance video showed one man wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, and jogging pants and armed with a weapon who opened fire at the victim.

Police say a second male suspect was wearing a black jacket with white writing on it who began firing shots at the victim and fled through the backyard.

The third male suspect was wearing a grey hoodie and exited a Chrysler 300 with chrome rims.

Suspects wanted for breaking into vehicle that led to a shooting (MPD)

All the suspects returned to the Chrysler 300 and drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.