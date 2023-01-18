MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are wanted after shoplifting in a Dillard’s on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police responded to a shoplifting at Dillard’s located at 2700 Germantown Parkway.

A store employee told police that two unknown women entered the store and picked up several designer purses.

Both women then exited the store, without purchasing the merchandise, according to police.

Please contact Appling Farms GIB (901) 636-4402 with any information.

