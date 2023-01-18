Toy Truck Drive
MPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbing Popeyes at gunpoint in Frayser

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted for robbing a Popeyes in Frayser at gunpoint on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the robbery at the Popeyes located at 2153 Frayser Boulevard.

Police say two men entered the business at 8:56 a.m.

Both suspects grabbed an employee as they were entering the business’ rear door and slammed the employee to the ground, according to police.

The suspects then grabbed the other employees, dragged them across the floor and forced them to open the cash registers at gunpoint.

Once the suspects gathered the money, they fled from the scene.

One suspect had on a black ski mask, black hoodie, and black pants, carrying a camouflaged backpack and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect had on a black ski mask, dark gray long-sleeve shirt, and dark pants with gray gloves that covered his hands.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

