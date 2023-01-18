Memphis Tiger Kendric Davis named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kendric Davis of the Memphis Tigers has been named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), according to a press release.

Davis became the first player in program history to get the USBWA weekly national award, as well as the first honoree in the American Athletic Conference history (AAC).

In a split week on the road, the fifth-year point guard averaged a league-high 31.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 steals. He shot 19-of-39 (48.7%) from the field and converted on 21-of-25 (84.0%) free throw attempts.

Davis scored a career-high 42 points and 19 of the team’s 26 points in overtime in Wednesday’s road test at UCF. He finished with a score of 10-23 overall and a score of 21-23 at the charity stripe. It was the fifth-best single-game output in program history, falling just one point short of former Tiger Jeremiah Martin’s AAC single-game record of 43 set in 2019.

The product of Houston, Texas, followed it up with a 20-point against Temple on Sunday, giving Memphis their first victory on the road this year with a 61-59 triumph. He scored 16 of his points after halftime and played 39 minutes while shooting 9-16 overall.

In addition to being a unanimous preseason first-team All-AAC selection, Davis was chosen to the Wooden Award preseason and midseason watch lists.

