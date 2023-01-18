Memphis historian, LGBTQ activist Vincent Astor dead at 69

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Longtime Memphis gay rights activist and author Vincent Astor has died at the age of 69, the Commercial Appeal reported Wednesday.

Astor was a Memphis icon and LGBTQ+ historian who collected a treasure trove of photographs, periodicals, newspapers, flyers and other LGBT paraphernalia throughout the years, and donated it to Rhodes College and OUTMemphis with the bulk of it (28 boxes) going to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library and entitled “The Vincent Astor Collection.”

He was also an organist at Orpheum Theatre Memphis.

FLASHBACK: Local historian and organist, Vincent Astor, cleaning an Orpheum chandelier. pic.twitter.com/iULmoFrOn9 — Orpheum Theatre Group (@TheOrpheumTN) June 29, 2018

According to the Commercial Appeal, Astor was found dead Monday night by church friends at his apartment in Kimbrough Towers, after he failed to respond to calls or texts.

He had suffered from poor health in recent months, in part because of his diabetes, and apparently died of natural causes, according to friends.

Astor was a pioneer in Mid-South activism, becoming an LGBTQ+ historian in the 70s.

He also helped found OUTMemphis in 1989.

The 1993 March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay, and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation was a large political rally in Washington, D.C., with an estimated one million people attending, and it led to the formation of a new activist group called Memphis Pride.

Astor was one of the group leaders and recalled with Action News 5 during a 2021 interview why the Pride march, which lost popularity within a couple of years, switched to a parade.

“Memphis Pride had been chartered, and I was one of the chairs, and we decided to turn it into a parade because a march is serious, but a parade is fun,” he joked.

Mid-South Pride was founded in 2004 to continue the work of Memphis Pride, which folded in 2003.

In 2022, the Museum of Science and History (MoSH) team featured the “Memphis Proud” exhibit with the help of an advisory committee and their contacts who provided local artifacts and stories for the display.

Astor’s work was a major contribution.

“This is a community whose story is being archived multiple ways,” said Raka Nandi, the Director of Exhibits and Collections at MoSH. “It’s archived in the University of Memphis and through the papers of Vincent Astor.”

According to the Commercial Appeal, Canale Funeral Directors has charge of the funeral arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.

