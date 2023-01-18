Memphis creates HBCU $1M scholarship fund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council dedicated $1 million to the Historically Black College and University Scholarship Fund.

The City of Memphis created a new scholarship fund for high school students who are continuing their education at an HBCU.

There will be 100 scholarships available for the next school year ranging from $2,500 to $15,000.

The Memphis City Council HBCU Fund was created by a Memphis City Council chairman and HBCU alumnus Martavius Jones.

“The Memphis City Council recognizes the financial hardship that students and families experience in their efforts to pay for a college education,” said Jones. “As a graduate of an HBCU, I understand how valuable these particular institutions are for developing young people so that they are able to return to the City of Memphis and make a lasting, positive impact in their community.”

A volunteer committee selected by the Community Foundation, composed of a group of community leaders who are HBCU graduates, will review all application submissions and select all recipients.

The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis is managing the fund.

The applications open on Jan. 17 and will close on March 31.

