Lead pastor, sole survivor of Texas plane crash breathing on his own, Germantown church officials say

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan of Harvest Church in Germantown has been extubated and is breathing on his own following Tuesday’s fatal plane crash in Texas, church officials say.

Four others did not survive.

The crash took place near Yoakum, Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.

Prayers right now are for pain management and for no infections to develop. We are grateful that reports on his spine and brain are clear, and we ask you to keep Kathryn in your prayers as she is by Kennon’s side. We expect to post a final update for today later this evening. As always, the surviving members of the Tucker, Garner, Patterson, and Springer families are continually on our hearts and in our prayers.

