Lead pastor, sole survivor of Texas plane crash breathing on his own, Germantown church officials say
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan of Harvest Church in Germantown has been extubated and is breathing on his own following Tuesday’s fatal plane crash in Texas, church officials say.
The crash took place near Yoakum, Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.
