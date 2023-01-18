Toy Truck Drive
Lead pastor, sole survivor of Texas plane crash breathing on his own, Germantown church officials say

Wreckage from a small plane appears on a field off of County Road 462 on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
Wreckage from a small plane appears on a field off of County Road 462 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, outside Yoakum, Texas.((Chase Cofield/The Victoria Advocate via AP))
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan of Harvest Church in Germantown has been extubated and is breathing on his own following Tuesday’s fatal plane crash in Texas, church officials say.

Four others did not survive.

The crash took place near Yoakum, Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.

