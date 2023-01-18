Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Hy-Vee recalls pot roast dinners over food allergen concerns

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.”(Hy-Vee)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of Hy-Vee pot roast meals “due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.”

An ingredient used in the Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners gravy mix was not listed on the ingredients label, according to the supermarket chain.

The recalled entrees were produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023, and distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, Fast & Fresh locations and Dollar Fresh Markets.

  • UPC 0075450243772 - ($5) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Corn - 11.6 oz (327 g)
  • UPC 0075450485394 - ($10) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Carrots - 25.5 oz (723 g)

Customers can throw the meals away or return them to a Hy-Vee location for a full refund.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions, according to Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee operates over 240 stores in eight states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreckage from a small place appears on a field off of CR 462 Tuesday afternoon outside Yoakum.
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash
Stacie Denton, 40
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Latest News

Cardona visits Washington D.C. school
U.S. Secretary of Education visits schools to educate districts on federal help
Jan. 6th hearing: Closing arguments for Edward Vallejo of Arizona
Jan. 6th hearing: Closing arguments for Edward Vallejo of Arizona
3 suspects wanted for car break-in that led to a shooting in Whitehaven
MPD: 3 suspects wanted for car break-in, shooting in Whitehaven
Cardona visits Washington D.C. school
U.S. Secretary of Education visits schools to educate districts on federal help
Two suspects wanted for robbery at Popeyes
MPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbing Popeyes at gunpoint in Frayser