Heavy rain and storms arrive today

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy early with rain and thunderstorms by late morning off and on through early evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain, damaging wind or hail. Tornado threat is low but not zero. If watches or warnings are issued, we’ll keep you advised. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be windy with gusts over 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms will move out early with gradual clearing and lows falling into the upper 40s. Winds will be west at 10-15 mph.

LATE WEEK: Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. It will be mostly sunny early next week with highs in the low to mid 50s Monday and Tuesday.

