Haywood Co. Sheriff issues warrant arrest for husband of missing woman(HAYWOOD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYWOOD CO, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the husband of a missing woman on Wednesday.

Kevin Watson will be charged with first-degree murder, says Sheriff Billy Garrett, but they are still looking for Britney Watson.

HCSO says 34-year-old Britney went missing on Jan. 7 between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. at 3317 Hillville Loop. Kevin is also missing.

Sheriff Garrett says there will not be a search on Jan. 8 due to the weather and will spend the time planning what to do next.

The search will resume on Thursday, but if they are not found HCSO said they will possibly organize a group search.

On Friday, HCSO will set up a large search party of volunteers to cover the area in its entirety and to make sure nothing was missed, says the sheriff.

MPD investigates after 1 dead, 2 injured in Berclair