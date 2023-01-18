Congressman Cohen announces $1.2 million HIV grant funding for Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today announced that Shelby County’s Ryan White HIV Emergency Relief Program will receive a $1,217,533 from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

“Shelby County’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS program has been successful in preventing the spread of HIV/AIDS and in providing treatment to patients in need. This grant funding will help Shelby County provide care for those affected by HIV and AIDS. It will improve treatment outcomes for patients in Shelby County and ultimately save lives.”

The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program provides a comprehensive system of care that includes primary medical care and essential support services for people living with HIV who are uninsured or underinsured.

The Program works with cities, states, and local community-based organizations to provide HIV care and treatment services to more than half a million people each year.

The grant program is named after Ryan White, an Indiana teenager and hemophiliac who contracted AIDS from infected blood. He died in 1990.

