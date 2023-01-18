Toy Truck Drive
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks king cakes

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about the history of king cakes, along with some of her favorite spots serving them right now.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

