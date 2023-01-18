Toy Truck Drive
Bluff City Life
Best Life: Payment app fraud

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Four major banks in the U.S. reported that collectively they had 192,000 cases of fraud reported to them by customers from the payment app Zelle in 2021 and the beginning half of 2022.

Out of all those cases, only about 3,500 of those customers received reimbursement for the money they lost.

While payment apps like Zelle, Venmo, and Cash App make sending money to your friends or for purchases very easy and convenient, Pew Research Center states that about one in 10 people fall victim to payment app scams or hacking.

While around 47% of people were able to get their money back with PayPal, very few people ever get their money back with other apps.

With Venmo, only 14 % get their money back, while it was 3.7% with Cash App and less than 1% with Zelle.

There are ways to use payment apps to protect your money.

First, only send money to people you know and trust, and double-check to make sure the phone number or email address is correct.

Connect your payment app to a credit card and not a bank account. Credit cards offer greater protection for authorized transactions than bank accounts.

Finally, make sure you are the only one who can access the app by having a biometric passcode like a fingerprint.

One last tip, if you do run into problems with your payment app, double-check the customer service number.

There have been reports of people googling the customer support number for Cash App support only to find out the representative are scammers.

The BBB says Cash App support will also never ask for payment or sensitive information, such as your full bank account information.

Remember to think twice before downloading any software the scammer may recommend if it’s not tied to Cash App.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

