Bartlett officer hit by stolen vehicle, arrest made

The scene at IHOP in Bartlett
The scene at IHOP in Bartlett(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett officer is recovering in the hospital following a police pursuit in the Wolfchase Galleria area Wednesday morning.

Officers initiated a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of North Germantown Parkway. Police say during the pursuit, the suspect struck the officer with their vehicle and attempted to drive away. The suspect then crashed the stolen vehicle and fled. Police say the suspect was later placed into custody. 

The officer was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It’s unclear what charges the driver faces.

