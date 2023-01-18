Bartlett officer hit by stolen vehicle, arrest made

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett officer is recovering in the hospital following a police pursuit in the Wolfchase Galleria area Wednesday morning.

Officers initiated a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of North Germantown Parkway. Police say during the pursuit, the suspect struck the officer with their vehicle and attempted to drive away. The suspect then crashed the stolen vehicle and fled. Police say the suspect was later placed into custody.

The officer was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It’s unclear what charges the driver faces.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.