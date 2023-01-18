Toy Truck Drive
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on Mount Moriah Road

The scene of the shooting.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting on Mount Moriah Road Extended, police say.

Officers responded to the scene across from Mount Moriah Terrace near the East End Skating Center Tuesday evening.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers have one man detained.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

