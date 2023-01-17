Your First Alert to an active pattern to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series of front along with an upper level low pressure system will keep, above average temperatures, rain, and thunderstorms in place through mid-week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers along with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and temperatures warming to near 60 overnight.

TUESDAY: Early morning showers then Mostly Cloudy with a light South wind and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight, a light South wind, and lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs near 50, and lows in the upper 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

