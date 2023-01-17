Toy Truck Drive
Woman arrested months after child killed in hit-and-run

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is charged in connection to a car crash that left a child injured last year.

Anisha Millon is charged with financial responsibility, no driver’s license, and leaving the scene of an accident involving death/injury.

Memphis Police Department officers responded to a car crash involving a young child who was injured on the scene and taken to the hospital in Aug. 2022

Four days later the child died.

Investigators determined a suspect driving a blue/green Toyota Scion with green rims with Tenn. tags was responsible for the crash.

On Jan. 16, investigators used the Tenn. tag to locate Millon.

According to the affidavit, Milion admitted to the crime: Millon told police she was on the way home from work to pick up her children when a baby came into the street.

She said she could not avoid hitting the child. Millon allegedly pulled over after the crash and thought about turning around, but because she was scared Millon left the scene.

Court records say Millon paid to have her blue car with green rims painted all black.

At the time of the crash, she did not have a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance.

