Warm today & dry for most but tracking rain and storms tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A warm southerly flow out ahead of a cold front will keep temperatures near 70 degrees today and tomorrow for most areas. A cold front will move through tomorrow and could produce strong storms. The main threat is damaging wind and the tornado threat is low but can’t be ruled out.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight, a light South wind, and lows in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with rain and storms, with highs near 70 with winds out of the south at 10-20 MPH and gusting.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain ending before midnight, with lows in the upper 40s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 MPH.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs near 50, and lows in the upper 30s.

