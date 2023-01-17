Tracking a cold front that could bring strong storms Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move through the Mid-South Wednesday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible as the front pushes through the area.

The overall threat of severe weather is low. There is a 2 out of 5 risk for Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night for the entire Mid-South

Severe weather risk for the Mid-South (WMC First Alert Weather Team)

THREATS: Damaging wind, heavy rainfall, and hail will be possible. The tornado threat is low but can’t be ruled out. Wind gusts could be over 30 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening.

TIMING: Scattered showers and storms will arrive late-morning and afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will last until just before midnight Thursday.

Rain and storms for the Mid-South (WMC First Alert Weather Team)

