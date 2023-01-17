Toy Truck Drive
Suspect on the run after shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 critical

The scene on Peres Avenue.
The scene on Peres Avenue.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is responsible for a shooting in the Hollywood area that left one man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that at 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Peres Avenue near the railroad tracks.

A man was transported from the scene to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is described as a man wearing a white durag, a black shirt with a graphic over a white undershirt, black pants, and red shoes.

Police say he was last seen running north on North Merton Street.

