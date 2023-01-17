Toy Truck Drive
Second suspect arrested in the murder of U of M student found dead in Arlington

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second man is in Shelby County Jail in connection to the murder of the University of Memphis student, who went missing just days before his graduation.

Cassius Bryant, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, and a false offense report charge.

He is the second suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Barshay Wilson.

Sources confirm a grand jury indicted Bryant last week but he was booked into 201 Poplar on Jan. 16.

Vincent Patterson, 22, is also facing a number of charges in this case including first-degree murder.

Memphis Police Department says Patterson confessed to the murder and had the help of someone else.

Wilson was first reported missing on Dec. 9 days before he was supposed to graduate from the U of M.

MPD found his body in Arlington on Dec. 12, in the same location of a burned-out car that was reportedly set on fire by Patterson.

Patterson is in jail without a bond hearing set.

Meanwhile, Bryant is in jail on a $2 million bond.

