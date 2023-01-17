Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

SCSO assisting in search for missing woman, ex-husband in Haywood Co.

Britney Anderson Watson
Britney Anderson Watson(Haywood County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is assisting in the search for a woman missing out of Haywood County.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says 34-year-old Britney Anderson Watson was last seen on Jan. 7 between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. at 3317 Hillville Loop. Deputies say she was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.

Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. announced her disappearance on Saturday.

According to The Aware Foundation, HCSO is also searching for Britney’s now ex-husband, Kevin Watson.

The sheriff’s office says Kevin may be armed and may be suicidal.

On Sunday, it was announced that Britney’s truck was found parked with a flat tire off Exit 52. That same day, HCSO deputies located Kevin’s truck in the Big Eddy area and said that dogs have been called in to aid in the search.

On Tuesday, HCSO announced that search experts have been called to the Wildlife area to assist in the search for the Watsons.

SCSO confirmed that they are assisting in the search.

Those with any information on the couple’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-6158 or dispatch at 731-772-1215.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Memphis Rapper, Lola "Gangsta Boo" Mitchell's funeral
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Suspect wanted for purse snatch at Target
MPD: Suspect wanted for purse snatch at Target
Dakota the timber wolf
1 wolf remains at Memphis Zoo following male’s passing

Latest News

Students at New Spark Performing Arts in Memphis won national award at the 2023 Junior Theater...
Memphis students win national theater award in Atlanta
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash
The scene on Peres Avenue.
Suspect on the run after shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 critical
A warm southerly flow out ahead of a cold front will keep temperatures near 70 degrees today...
Sagay's Tuesday afternoon First Alert Forecast 1/17/23