SCSO assisting in search for missing woman, ex-husband in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is assisting in the search for a woman missing out of Haywood County.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says 34-year-old Britney Anderson Watson was last seen on Jan. 7 between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. at 3317 Hillville Loop. Deputies say she was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.

Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. announced her disappearance on Saturday.

According to The Aware Foundation, HCSO is also searching for Britney’s now ex-husband, Kevin Watson.

The sheriff’s office says Kevin may be armed and may be suicidal.

On Sunday, it was announced that Britney’s truck was found parked with a flat tire off Exit 52. That same day, HCSO deputies located Kevin’s truck in the Big Eddy area and said that dogs have been called in to aid in the search.

On Tuesday, HCSO announced that search experts have been called to the Wildlife area to assist in the search for the Watsons.

SCSO confirmed that they are assisting in the search.

Those with any information on the couple’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-6158 or dispatch at 731-772-1215.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.